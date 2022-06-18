Barn Dance and Barbeque held for adults with special needs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Ninth annual Barn Dance and Barbeque for adults with special needs was held at the Washington County Fairgrounds and Dallmeyer Hall. Around 80 guests and 70 volunteers took part in the event with volunteers partnering with guests and accompanying them throughout the evening activities which included getting their photograph taken, dancing, a hay ride, photo booth, and free food. This is the first time the event has been held in person since the pandemic. The Washington United Methodist Church sponsored the barn dance with the help of other local churches.

