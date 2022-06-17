Western Dubuque’s Calvin Harris is headed to CWS with Ole Miss

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Calvin Harris and the Ole Miss baseball team shut out Southern Mississippi in back-to-back games in the NCAA Super Regionals to clinch their spot in the College World Series.

“Midway through the season, a lot of people kind of counted us out,” said Harris. “We just kind of hung together, which makes it all that more special.”

Next stop for the Western Dubuque standout is Omaha, Nebraska, as the Rebels are set to make their return for the first time since 2014.

“It’s a one of a kind type feeling. That’s like the best way I can describe it. You think about it and it doesn’t even feel real almost,” he said.

Harris, now a sophomore at Ole Miss, played on some big stages throughout his prep career. The three-sport athlete for the Bobcats, even won a state championship on the gridiron. Handling high pressure situations is nothing new for him.

“Coach B [Bianco] has been telling us if you make it to Omaha, you’re good enough to win. It’s just a matter of who plays well at the right time,” said Harris.

After choosing a college nearly 700 miles away, he’s happy to be playing a couple of hours away. He’s hoping to see some familiar faces in the crowd.

“I’ve gotten so many text messages and phone calls from people saying, ‘hey we’re coming to Omaha.’ People that I haven’t talked to in years are like, ‘hey we’re coming, we’re going.’ That’s what I’m looking forward to the most. Having them all in the stands. I know my grandparents are going to be there and they haven’t been able to come down, so it’s going to be cool,” he said.

This time he’ll have a better vantage point, taking the field on college baseball’s biggest stage.

“I think the biggest things is just soak in the experience and enjoy every second of it,” said Harris.

