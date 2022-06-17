West Liberty’s Hall sisters have telepathic softball success

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sailor and Finley Hall aren’t twins, but they do have some telepathy.

“She actually calls my pitches,” said Sailor, West Liberty’s senior ace. “t’s so weird because I’ll be standing on the mound thinking ‘gosh I really wanna throw this girl this pitch’ and she calls it.”

Without consulting her sister, catcher Finley Hall had the same thought.

“We have this weird thing where like she’ll think a pitch and I’ll just know it,” the junior said. “95 percent of the time I think of what she wants to throw.”

Three’s company at West Liberty, because there’s one more Hall (currently) on the team. Freshman Pearson backs up the duo at shortstop, and due to her sisters’ success, she’s got high expectations.

““I like to be as good as them, like everything is a competition with us,” Pearson said. “being able to have them there to always make sure I’m doing my best is very helpful.”

Families trust each other, and all the West Liberty Comets, not just the ones with the same last time, play like one.

“I trust everyone behind me in the field so it’s easy to go out there and pitch,” Sailor said. “If the ball goes past me they’re gonna make the play, that’s really what’s added to our success.”

“This is probably the closest team I’ve every played on,” Finley said. “The best chemistry we’ve ever had.”

They love and trust each other, but don’t get it it twisted, they are still sisters.

“It’s actually really fun to watch sometimes, to sit back and watch them argue,” Pearson said. “But most of the time it’s just fun to see them work together and be so successful.”

The Comets will continue to boast three sisters next season. Even though Sailor graduates, seventh grader Sully is in line to join the team next.

