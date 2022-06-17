Show You Care
Teen injured, vehicle totaled in Fayette County crash

Fayette County Crash
Fayette County Crash(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:23 am on June 16th, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on 200th St east of Acorn Rd.

Investigators say a 16-year-old male was operating a 2008 Chevy Impala when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch, striking a large rock.

The teen was taken to a nearby vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle is a total loss.

The accident remains under investigation.

