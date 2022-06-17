‘Smashburger’ smashes competition as Iowa beats New York in best burger contest

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second year in a row, an Iowa restaurant has beaten a New York restaurant for a national ‘Best Burger Battle.’

The winner of each statewide Best Burger challenge (The Flying Elbow in Iowa or Ale n’ Angus Pub in New York) went head to head, and on June 14th voting closed and the results were tallied. The result? Iowa beef is king.

The winning burger, the “Tombstone Smashburger” from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown, is listed as “an irresistible blend of chuck brisket, short rib, and Wagyu beef, topped with Manchego cheese, guacamole, bacon sour cream, tomato, and death valley hot sauce on the side.”

The Smashburger received an overwhelming 2,953 votes compared to the 1,120 votes by its competitor.

Iowa will retain the crown having won over New York in last year’s Best Burger Battle, with the Bino Burger from Bambino’s in Ossian taking the cake.

The Flying Elbow, located at 229 N 13th Street, Marshalltown, Iowa 50158, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Friday through Saturday.

The award-winning burger will reportedly be sold at the Iowa State Fair in August.

