Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

‘Smashburger’ smashes competition as Iowa beats New York in best burger contest

Smashburger from the The Flying Elbow
Smashburger from the The Flying Elbow(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second year in a row, an Iowa restaurant has beaten a New York restaurant for a national ‘Best Burger Battle.’

The winner of each statewide Best Burger challenge (The Flying Elbow in Iowa or Ale n’ Angus Pub in New York) went head to head, and on June 14th voting closed and the results were tallied. The result? Iowa beef is king.

The winning burger, the “Tombstone Smashburger” from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown, is listed as “an irresistible blend of chuck brisket, short rib, and Wagyu beef, topped with Manchego cheese, guacamole, bacon sour cream, tomato, and death valley hot sauce on the side.”

The Smashburger received an overwhelming 2,953 votes compared to the 1,120 votes by its competitor.

Iowa will retain the crown having won over New York in last year’s Best Burger Battle, with the Bino Burger from Bambino’s in Ossian taking the cake.

The Flying Elbow, located at 229 N 13th Street, Marshalltown, Iowa 50158, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Friday through Saturday.

The award-winning burger will reportedly be sold at the Iowa State Fair in August.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County headstone creating controversy(PHOTO BY: KCCI)
Polk County headstone stirring controversy
Gwen's will close after July 2nd.
Lisbon restaurant to close after 41 years in business
Structure fire in North Liberty (PHOTO BY: SOLON FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Structure fire damages residence in North Liberty
Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market venue changed due to construction
After taking credit for the vandalization of a Des Moines pregnancy counseling center earlier...
Far-left group says it plans to target more Iowa pregnancy centers

Latest News

She stated that while HF2493′s overarching goal is admirable, “it is incumbent that the relief...
Gov. Reynolds vetoes bill that would let para-educators substitute teach in almost any classroom
Noreen Bush
Cedar Rapids Superintendent to undergo cancer clinical trial
Casino Moratorium
Reynolds passes Casino Moratorium bill
‘Already overwhelmed’ Daycare won’t adjust ratios despite Iowa’s new law
‘Already overwhelmed’ Daycare won’t adjust ratios despite Iowa’s new law