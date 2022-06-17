Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024.

The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell sent a letter to Governor Kim Reynolds at the beginning of June asking her to veto the bill, saying Iowa should keep gaming decisions under the purview of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County headstone creating controversy(PHOTO BY: KCCI)
Polk County headstone stirring controversy
Gwen's will close after July 2nd.
Lisbon restaurant to close after 41 years in business
Structure fire in North Liberty (PHOTO BY: SOLON FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Structure fire damages residence in North Liberty
Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market venue changed due to construction
After taking credit for the vandalization of a Des Moines pregnancy counseling center earlier...
Far-left group says it plans to target more Iowa pregnancy centers

Latest News

She stated that while HF2493′s overarching goal is admirable, “it is incumbent that the relief...
Gov. Reynolds vetoes bill that would let para-educators substitute teach in almost any classroom
Governor Reynolds signs proposed increase to bottle bill handling fee.
Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill
Daycare reacts to Iowa's new child care law.
‘Already overwhelmed’ Daycare won’t adjust ratios despite Iowa’s new law
Dubuque police are seeking assistance in identifying subject
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect