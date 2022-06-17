Show You Care
Organization growing to keep kids off the street

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids organization started as a dance crew but has now grown to mentorship to steer youth away from violence.

“I’m heartbroken because I look at it and see my own children,” said the founder of Never Dream Less, Derrick Perkins.

Perkins holds his mentorship program at the ROC Center in the Oakhill neighborhood 2-days a week, all for free.

He said he started to notice that he needed to expand after some of the prayers he was hearing from the kids attending.

“We had kids praying that their parents would get off drugs and stuff like that,” he said. “I have friends going through that stuff, and I don’t want these kids to go through the same thing.”

The group was started last year with around 12-kids and has now grown to around 40. He also added arts and crafts and other activities to engage with the kids.

“Some of them wouldn’t be a part of the statistic and fight for their lives, but the ones that don’t have hope and faith, we know how they turn out,” Perkins said.

