Nice, dry weekend ahead

Plan on a wonderful Friday and a great Father's Day weekend!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a really nice Friday and a great weekend weather-wise. Look for sunny sky today with highs into the mid-80s. Tonight, lows should fall to the mid-upper 50s which will really set us up nicely for the weekend. Plan on sunny sky the entire weekend with highs into the lower 80s Saturday and upper 80s on Father’s Day. Early next week, another big push of heat is still on track to arrive on Monday and Tuesday. Chances are good that the heat index will once again exceed 100 on those afternoons. Have a great weekend!

