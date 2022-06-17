Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Lost Island Theme Park to open Saturday, some rides not ready

Hundreds of feet in the air, one can see the makings of what will soon be the Lost Island Theme...
Hundreds of feet in the air, one can see the makings of what will soon be the Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Lost Island Theme Park staff announced the park will open on Saturday, but some rides won’t be available due to construction delays.

The waterpark opened earlier this month, but the theme park opening date was pushed back.

The delay came after a fire at the theme park in March destroyed the control system and loading station components to the Yuta Falls ride.

In an update on the Lost Island Theme Park Facebook page, staff said final touches to fencing and safety inspections have been compressed.

The following rides will be unavailable on opening day:

  • Skyborne (Drop Tower)
  • Matugani (Launch Coaster)
  • Rokava (Thrill Ride)
  • Alzanu’s Eye (Ferris Wheel)
  • Nika’s Gift (Carousel)

The Yuta Falls ride will not open this year due to the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County headstone creating controversy(PHOTO BY: KCCI)
Polk County headstone stirring controversy
Gwen's will close after July 2nd.
Lisbon restaurant to close after 41 years in business
Structure fire in North Liberty (PHOTO BY: SOLON FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Structure fire damages residence in North Liberty
Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market venue changed due to construction
After taking credit for the vandalization of a Des Moines pregnancy counseling center earlier...
Far-left group says it plans to target more Iowa pregnancy centers

Latest News

Local grocer says growing number of people are shopping small due to inflation
Wages are up but inflation causes pay cut
At least one person is dead and four others are injured after an explosion in a north St. Louis...
At least 1 dead, several injured in Missouri house explosion
The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Walgreens, Kroger recall medications for not meeting child safety standards
Linn County Master Gardener Beula Dvorak joins us to talk about deadheading spent blooms.
Master gardener explains deadheading