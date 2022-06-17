Show You Care
Hearing set for man accused of punching Cedar Rapids Police Officer in the face

Cedar Rapids police said they arrested Ryan Floerchinger, 34, after he punched an officer in...
Cedar Rapids police said they arrested Ryan Floerchinger, 34, after he punched an officer in the face repeatedly early Wednesday morning.(CRPD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at 8:00 am, a preliminary hearing is set for a Cedar Rapids man that allegedly attacked a police officer.

Police say that Ryan Michael Floerchinger charged at an officer after police responded to a harassment call at 2:20 am in the 300 block of Lewellen Drive NW on Wednesday.

Floerchinger allegedly knocked the officer to the ground and repeatedly hit them in the face. Police say he then fled back into the house and locked himself in a bathroom. Cedar Rapids Police say that the officer received multiple facial fractures.

Floerchinger was charged with Burglary 2nd, Willful Injury, Assault on a Peace Officer with the Intent to Inflict Serious Injury, Interference With Official Acts Causing Serious Injury, Trespassing, and he was also served with outstanding warrants for his arrest.

A cash-only bond of $30,000 has also been set for Floerchinger.

