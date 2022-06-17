Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds vetoes bill that would let para-educators substitute teach in almost any classroom

She stated that while HF2493′s overarching goal is admirable, “it is incumbent that the relief be permanent and not temporary.”(MGN Online)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill that would give para-educators full authorization to substitute teach in nearly any classroom.

The bill was a potential solution to the teacher shortage that Iowa school districts have faced. In a letter to Secretary of State Paul Pate, Governor Reynolds cited fears that the bill would hurt the ability of Iowa schools to access substitute teachers in the future. She stated that while HF2493′s overarching goal is admirable, “it is incumbent that the relief be permanent and not temporary.”

With the bill vetoed, paraeducators only have the authorization to substitute for special education classes.

You can read her letter to Paul Pate below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

