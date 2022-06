DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject who allegedly damaged a vehicle in the Diamond Jo Parking ramp in Dubuque.

Police say the incident in question occurred on May 22nd, 2022 at approximately 11:30 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dubuque Police.

