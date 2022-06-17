Show You Care
Drug operation seized in Fayette County

Fayette County Drug Bust finds $60,000 worth of controlled substances
Fayette County Drug Bust finds $60,000 worth of controlled substances
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WADENA, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 17th, at approximately 12:30 am, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 16600 block of Empire Rd.

During the search, officers found a multitude of illegal substances along with $4,745 in cash. The Fayette County Sheriff estimates nearly $60,000 worth of controlled substances were seized.

60-year-old Connie Wilson was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana, and THC Oils, Possession of Methamphetamine, marijuana, cannabidiol, psychedelic mushrooms,, and drug paraphernalia.

52-year-old Frederick Alan Degreif was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Offense, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and THC Oils, all D Felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

56-year-old Steven Lynn Boleyn was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance - Meth 3rd Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Left to Right: Connie Wilson, Frederick Alan Degreif, and Steven Lynn Boleyn
Left to Right: Connie Wilson, Frederick Alan Degreif, and Steven Lynn Boleyn

Illegal substances seized include:

  • Over half a pound of methamphetamine
  • Over 1 pound of psychedelic mushrooms
  • Nearly 5 pounds of marijuana
  • 3 1/2 pounds of THC edibles
  • Roughly 100 THC oil cartridges/vapes
  • Nearly half a pound of chocolate edible psychedelic mushrooms.

Wilson, Degreif, and Boleyn were taken to the Fayette County jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

