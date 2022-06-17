CRPD justify officers in middle school with mass shooting, studies show SROs don’t stop shootings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police used the school shooting in Texas to justify the need for police officers at McKinley and Wilson Middle School in a letter to school board members sent hours before their board meeting on Monday.

The proposal came after a new agreement signed in September 2021 made a number of changes to the program including removing a specifically assigned officer from McKinley and Roosevelt Middle School, which CRCSD said resulted in fewer arrests and a disparity between White and Black students arrested decreasing. Three different studies TV9 found published in medical journals show armed guards, like School Resource Officers, don’t prevent school shootings.

Studies by Ethan Stein on Scribd

One study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association commonly referred to as JAMA during 2021, said armed guards being present in a school during a shooting didn’t make a difference in the number of injuries that occurred and resulted in a death rate almost three times higher.

Another study, which was published in the Journal of Adolescent Health in 2019, said after looking at 179 school shootings said it “found no evidence that the presence of resource officers in schools lessened the severity of school shooting incidents.”

A study from the Annenberg Institute for School Reform at Brown University published in 2021 also found school resource officers do not prevent school shootings or gun-related incidents. Although, it also said school resource officers effectively reduce some forms of violence in schools.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said in an email statement it believes having an officer in schools can lower response times and potentially save lives.

“The Cedar Rapids Police Department understands the critical factor of response time in limiting the dangers posed by active shooter situations,” a spokesperson wrote. “Our School Resource Officers are trained to respond to various emergency situations, including active threats. There is no question that precious minutes save lives in these situations.”

The department also said school resource officers also serve as a critical communication link to other responding officers, communicating real-time information during emergency situations.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell said in an email the city council relies on recommendations from city experts to make decisions, which includes employees like the Police Department. She said the council took the department’s advice and voted unanimously for their proposal.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District still has to approve the contract for the changes to become effective, which could happen next month. Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team found school administration pushed for more changes at high school level in October 2021.

