Cedar Rapids Superintendent to take part in cancer trial in Pittsburgh

Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush.
Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush, the Superintendent of Cedar Rapids Community School District, sent a letter to District families thanking them for supporting her during her ongoing battle with cancer and outlining her next medical steps.

In her message, Bush reassures parents, that while she will be away for a few weeks, the district is in the more than capable hands of the administrative team and district staff.

You can read the full message below:

Dear CRCSD Families,

I hope this finds you well and enjoying your first days of summer. I wanted to take an opportunity to provide a personal update to you--so many of you have reached out to me over the past two years with so much support and kindness.

I have been given an opportunity to participate in a cancer clinical trial in Pittsburgh. I have already completed some initial parts of this clinical trial and now will complete the process over the next few weeks. I am undergoing a type of cellular therapy, which is quite advanced and rooted in incredible science. I consider myself very fortunate to have had ongoing treatment from an amazing medical team at Hall Perrine Cancer Center. My local medical providers have been able to consult with the team in Pittsburgh. I will be hospitalized for several weeks in Pittsburgh; however, I hope to come back with a rebooted immune system that will approach cancer cells very differently from the chemo and immunotherapies I have experienced.

Please know that the district is in great hands with our administrative team and district staff members. I’m so appreciative of the summer opportunities all over our district--staff and kids are still hard at work!

Thank you for all of your support.

Sincerely,

Noreen Bush

