Bird flu outbreak waning but threat of virus lingers

The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in...
The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in 2022 appears to finally be waning.(Preston Keres / USDA / FPAC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A bird flu outbreak in the U.S. that led to the deaths of more than 40 million chickens and turkeys and contributed to a spike in egg and meat prices appears to be waning, but experts caution the virus hasn’t disappeared and worry another surge could take hold this fall.

The Department of Agriculture isn’t ready to say the outbreak is winding down, but some state agriculture and industry officials are optimistic the end is near as hot weather spreads across the country.

The cost of the outbreak is still being tallied but the USDA has already approved $793 million in additional funding this year.

