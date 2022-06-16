“There’s not a better time to buy.” - what local car dealerships are saying about increased interest rates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The auto industry is facing a lot of challenges, not only higher interest rates for consumers but also global supply chain struggles impacting the entire car industry. This is on top of a chip shortage that’s caused some orders to come in months later than anticipated.

Andrew Miller with McGrath’s Used Car Superstore says he’s seen a few more people looking at cars and kicking the tires. Some may be trying to beat the hike in interest rates that’ll affect big ticket items like these vehicles.

“Just to get in and get the programs before it changes with the interest rates, it’s going to save you a ton of time and money right now,” said Miller.

But Miller says many of these customers are coming in now because of higher gas prices, not higher interest rates.

“Lots of consumers are coming in and they’re getting out of trucks or SUVs that they don’t need, to get into something that’s a little more fuel-efficient. So as far as rates going up we haven’t seen a huge change in our customers yet,” said Miller.

For places like Corridor Motors, Caleb Slouha says they expect little to no change in business.

“As interest rates go up, it’s going to be harder for people to go through a bank with their more traditional standards. Whereas we can have different standards and settings,” said Slouha.

Because they offer mainly in-house payments, Slouha suspects it might allow them an advantage throughout these expected spikes.

“Our interest rate we keep the same and everything so it’s kind of just the normal for us.”

