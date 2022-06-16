Show You Care
Ten years after 2 Evansdale girls go missing investigators continue to receive tips

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT
EVANDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators took time Wednesday to speak to media outlets ahead of the 10-year anniversary of two Evansdale cousins who went missing in 2012.

8-year-old Elizabeth Collins and 10-year-old Lyric Collins-Morrissey were last seen near Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Their bodies were found in a rural Bremer County campground.

“It doesn’t feel like ten years,” said Drew Collins, the father of Elizabeth.

Collins said ten years might have passed, but the pain doesn’t get any easier.

“Obviously, we want answers; for now, we haven’t gotten them,” she said. “We’re just pushing forward until we get those answers.”

While he continued to grieve, tips were continuing to roll into investigators. DCI Special Agent Scott Reger said they received 117-tips in the last ten months.

“It’s on a weekly basis that something comes in pertaining to this case,” said Reger.

Reger said new tips often come in during the anniversary or when another high-profile case comes up. He said the team of 8 investigators meets monthly to go over those leads. Reger said he can’t tell us how close they are to solving the case but said advancement in technology might be what helps them find out what happened to the two girls.

“As much as you want it resolved soon rather than later, time creates advancements in technology,” he said. “We are capable of doing things we weren’t able to do in 2012.”

Those answers Collins and the rest of the families have so longed for.

“It’s been ten years, and we’re still here,” Collins said. “We’re still here, and if anything, we’re gaining strength. We’re not going anywhere.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

