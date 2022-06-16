Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

A sunny and quiet stretch starts today

A sunny and quiet stretch starts today!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nice summer weather is on the way in the coming days. Plan on sunny sky today with highs generally into the 85-90 range. The humidity has dropped considerably, which makes it feel much better overall. Look for dry and quiet weather through the weekend. Early next week, another decent push of heat comes our way with highs well into the 90s both Monday and Tuesday. This will eventually increase humidity and allow for a few storms next week, but until then, enjoy a quieter weather stretch!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they arrested Ryan Floerchinger, 34, after he punched an officer in...
Man arrested after allegedly punching Cedar Rapids police officer in the face repeatedly
Polk County headstone creating controversy(PHOTO BY: KCCI)
Polk County headstone stirring controversy
Fairfax Flag
Fairfax neighbors raise concerns over massive flag
kcrg wx
Strong storms hit eastern Iowa; hail damage in Lamont
FCSO in Iowa says Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson was killed in a head-on crash on Tuesday.
Deputy in Fremont County, Iowa killed in head-on crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, June 15
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, June 15
First Alert Forecast
Storms End Giving Us a Brief Break
Tornado watch in effect till 10pm
Tornado watch in effect till 10pm
kcrg wx
Storms re-develop later today, some may be strong to severe