Structure fire damages residence in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at 1:56 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a building fire in the 1500 block of Deerfield Drive.

Crews on scene confirmed a working fire that extended from the deck of the building to the roof. Firefighters knocked the fire down on the exterior of the house before moving inside. The fire was brought under control before extending to the adjoining residence.

Smoke detectors alerted residents, who successfully evacuated out of the building prior to emergency crew arrivals.

Crews were on scene for approximately three hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Structure fire in North Liberty (PHOTO BY: SOLON FIRE DEPARTMENT) (KCRG)

