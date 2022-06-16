Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Structure fire damages residence in North Liberty

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at 1:56 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a building fire in the 1500 block of Deerfield Drive.

Crews on scene confirmed a working fire that extended from the deck of the building to the roof. Firefighters knocked the fire down on the exterior of the house before moving inside. The fire was brought under control before extending to the adjoining residence.

Smoke detectors alerted residents, who successfully evacuated out of the building prior to emergency crew arrivals.

Crews were on scene for approximately three hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Structure fire in North Liberty (PHOTO BY: SOLON FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Structure fire in North Liberty (PHOTO BY: SOLON FIRE DEPARTMENT)(KCRG)
Structure fire in North Liberty (PHOTO BY: SOLON FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Structure fire in North Liberty (PHOTO BY: SOLON FIRE DEPARTMENT)(KCRG)
Structure fire in North Liberty (PHOTO BY: SOLON FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Structure fire in North Liberty (PHOTO BY: SOLON FIRE DEPARTMENT)(KCRG)
Structure fire in North Liberty (PHOTO BY: SOLON FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Structure fire in North Liberty (PHOTO BY: SOLON FIRE DEPARTMENT)(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they arrested Ryan Floerchinger, 34, after he punched an officer in...
Man arrested after allegedly punching Cedar Rapids police officer in the face repeatedly
Fairfax Flag
Fairfax neighbors raise concerns over massive flag
An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress...
Iowa City man injured in crash on I-380 involving mattress
Road reopens after crash in Linn County
kcrg wx
Strong storms hit eastern Iowa; hail damage in Lamont

Latest News

Elizabeth Collins (left) and Lyric Cook (right)
Ten years after 2 Evansdale girls go missing investigators continue to receive tips
Ten years after 2 Evansdale girls go missing investigators continue to receive tips
Ten years after 2 Evansdale girls go missing investigators continue to receive tips
Inflation
Grassley blames Biden on inflation
Ryan Floerchinger facing multiple charges
Man arrested for allegedly assaulted Cedar Rapids Police Officer