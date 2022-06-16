RioBurittos reopens for first time since derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Nearly two years since the derecho, an area business has officially reopened for the first time since the storm. Rio Burritos was a food truck in Cedar Rapids for seven years leading up to the derecho when the truck took on significant damage.

Derecho damages RioBurittos food truck. (Courtesy of Phoebe Rios.)

“When we tried to turn on the grill nothing was working,” said Phoebe Rios, Owner of RioBurritos.

Despite taking on damage at her home and her food truck being unusable, Rios never gave up.

“I felt like this guilt of why do you feel so bad, why do you feel so sad, you know this is going to be a temporary thing,” she said.

On Thursday at 5p.m. RioBurritos will be serving customers once again, this time inside of the Rapid Foods buildings near Lindale Mall.

Rapid Foods houses 19 kitchens and Rio Burritos is currently one of four businesses open inside. There, customers can use a delivery app to order or they can order in house, at a kiosk. Food can be taken to-go and there is also room to enjoy it inside.

Rios says it’s the community that helped her to persevere and she can’t wait to serve them her homemade, authentic Mexican food in this new way.

“I have had so much support that way and that has kept me going, the dream of you know what we can do this, we’ll continue to do this, I know we took a break but we’re ready to get going,” Rios said.

