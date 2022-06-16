Man accused in Dubuque murder pleads not guilty; arraignment set

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Keywani Evans, the man accused of killing Taiwan Jackson earlier this month, is pleading not guilty to all charges he faces.

On June 4th at 6:58 pm, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Central Avenue for a report that a subject had been shot. Police say video surveillance showed Keywani Evans shooting Jackson Jr. from behind him in the back of the head, and then two more times while on the ground.

Evans is charged with Murder in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, and Dominion/Control of Firearm/Offensive Weapon by a Felon.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 27th, 2022.

