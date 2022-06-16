Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man accused in Dubuque murder pleads not guilty; arraignment set

Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill.
Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill.(Courtesy: Dubuque County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Keywani Evans, the man accused of killing Taiwan Jackson earlier this month, is pleading not guilty to all charges he faces.

On June 4th at 6:58 pm, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Central Avenue for a report that a subject had been shot. Police say video surveillance showed Keywani Evans shooting Jackson Jr. from behind him in the back of the head, and then two more times while on the ground.

Evans is charged with Murder in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, and Dominion/Control of Firearm/Offensive Weapon by a Felon.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 27th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County headstone creating controversy(PHOTO BY: KCCI)
Polk County headstone stirring controversy
Cedar Rapids police said they arrested Ryan Floerchinger, 34, after he punched an officer in...
Man arrested after allegedly punching Cedar Rapids police officer in the face repeatedly
Fairfax Flag
Fairfax neighbors raise concerns over massive flag
kcrg wx
Strong storms hit eastern Iowa; hail damage in Lamont
Gwen's will close after July 2nd.
Lisbon restaurant to close after 41 years in business

Latest News

American Rescue League helps Zeus and Kyda
Emaciated and dehydrated puppies rescued in Des Moines
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
American Rescue League helps Zeus and Kyda
American Rescue League helps Zeus and Kyda
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs