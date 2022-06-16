Show You Care
Cedar Rapids, Linn County detail round 2 ARPA funding

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and Chair of the Linn County Board of Supervisors Ben Rogers detailed the opening of Round 2 of the American Rescue Plan Act funding at a press conference Thursday morning.

Linn County will have $22 million to award for Round 2, with the funds expected to address affordable housing, social services, public health, capital investments, and water and sewer infrastructure projects.

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell said the Cedar Rapids city council will consider an allocation of $3 million of the city’s ARPA funding for the second round of applications at its next city council meeting.

O’Donnell said applications that were submitted for round one, will be automatically be moved to Round 2 for consideration.

The city expects funding recommendations to be presented for city council consideration by the end of August 2022.

Applicant submissions will be submitted to the city or the county automatically.

