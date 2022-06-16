Limited use of fireworks allowed in unincorporated Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - County officials are informing the public on some firework-related rules as the Fourth of July holiday approaches, in order to minimize fines and simple misdemeanor charges.

Consumer fireworks are allowed during specific dates and times only with permission from the property owner. They are July 4th from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. and Dec. 31st/Jan. 1st from 9 a.m.-12:30 a.m.

Fireworks may not be used on County property without an approved permit. Fireworks are not allowed in County parks.

Display fireworks may be authorized by permit only.

The penalty for illegal use of fireworks is a simple misdemeanor and a fine of no less than $250.

Officials ask that people celebrate the Fourth of July safely and responsibly with respect to neighbors, families with young children and pets, veterans with stress disorders, and others sensitive to loud noises by not discharging fireworks illegally.

You can find links to firework permits here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.