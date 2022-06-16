Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Kroger recalls multiple pain relieving drugs over child-proofing

Kroger has announced the recall of several nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories due to the bottles...
Kroger has announced the recall of several nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories due to the bottles not containing child-resistant closures.(Kroger/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Kroger on Thursday announced the recall of several anti-inflammatory drugs sold under its brand name due to problems with the bottle design.

The recall is because the products do not have child-resistant caps or exemption statements on the label.

The following products fall under the recall:

  • Kroger Arthritis Pain Reliever Caps EZ Open, 225 count
  • Kroger Acetaminophen EZ Caps, 100 count
  • Kroger Ibuprofen Headache Adult, 300 count
  • Kroger Aspirin, 300 count

A full list of products and lot numbers is available here.

Anyone who has these medications is asked to immediately make sure they are stored out of reach and sight of children and then contact Kroger at 800-576-4377 for information on how to properly dispose of them and receive a full refund.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County headstone creating controversy(PHOTO BY: KCCI)
Polk County headstone stirring controversy
Cedar Rapids police said they arrested Ryan Floerchinger, 34, after he punched an officer in...
Man arrested after allegedly punching Cedar Rapids police officer in the face repeatedly
Fairfax Flag
Fairfax neighbors raise concerns over massive flag
kcrg wx
Strong storms hit eastern Iowa; hail damage in Lamont
Gwen's will close after July 2nd.
Lisbon restaurant to close after 41 years in business

Latest News

A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before
FILE - Elon Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he's clashed with the company...
Musk aims to ease concerns in address to Twitter workers
Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill.
Man accused in Dubuque murder pleads not guilty; arraignment set
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street stumbles 3.3% as fears of a recession grow