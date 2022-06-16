Far-left group says it plans to target more Iowa pregnancy centers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - After taking credit for the vandalization of a Des Moines pregnancy counseling center earlier this week, far-left group “Jane’s Revenge” says it plans to target even more clinics.

KCCI reports the group called it “open season” in a recent online post.

Police said vandals broke windows and left spray-painted messages on the building that houses Agape Pregnancy Resource Center in Des Moines in the overnight hours between June 2 and 3.

“Jane’s Revenge” has since taken credit for the vandalism.

The messages left on the building “Agape is a fake clinic,” and “God loves abortion.”

“Jane’s Revenge” has taken responsibility for similar vandalism across the country.

The Department of Homeland Security is even putting out a warning about groups acting out as the Supreme Court considers abortion rights.

Des Moines police said they’re aware of the group’s statements and have been monitoring online chatter. They have also been keeping track of potential targets for the last two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.