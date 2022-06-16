Enjoy the Break

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After a run of 90s and dew points in the 70s, today feels great. In fact, a more comfortable feel is expected to remain with us through Saturday. Sunshine dominates the skyline during the day with a clear sky at night. Heat and humidity are back on the table a bit on Sunday but in full force next week. Expect to see highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values topping 100 once again. Have a great night.

