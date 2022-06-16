Emaciated and dehydrated puppies rescued in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, June 13th, 2022, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) saved two puppies that were found at a property in Des Moines.

The puppies, Zeus and Kyda, were found in fragile and weak conditions due to starvation and dehydration. Crews on site say their fur was stained from lying in their own waste.

Kyda was found lying on a balcony in the direct sun on one of the hottest days of the year (heat index in the hundreds) with no water, shelter, or any way to get indoors.

An on-call vet gave the puppies IV fluids to help fight the extreme dehydration.

The puppies are currently being monitored as crews safely help them regain weight.

