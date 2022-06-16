Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Emaciated and dehydrated puppies rescued in Des Moines

American Rescue League helps Zeus and Kyda
American Rescue League helps Zeus and Kyda(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, June 13th, 2022, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) saved two puppies that were found at a property in Des Moines.

The puppies, Zeus and Kyda, were found in fragile and weak conditions due to starvation and dehydration. Crews on site say their fur was stained from lying in their own waste.

Kyda was found lying on a balcony in the direct sun on one of the hottest days of the year (heat index in the hundreds) with no water, shelter, or any way to get indoors.

An on-call vet gave the puppies IV fluids to help fight the extreme dehydration.

The puppies are currently being monitored as crews safely help them regain weight.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County headstone creating controversy(PHOTO BY: KCCI)
Polk County headstone stirring controversy
Cedar Rapids police said they arrested Ryan Floerchinger, 34, after he punched an officer in...
Man arrested after allegedly punching Cedar Rapids police officer in the face repeatedly
Fairfax Flag
Fairfax neighbors raise concerns over massive flag
kcrg wx
Strong storms hit eastern Iowa; hail damage in Lamont
Gwen's will close after July 2nd.
Lisbon restaurant to close after 41 years in business

Latest News

Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill.
Man accused in Dubuque murder pleads not guilty; arraignment set
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
American Rescue League helps Zeus and Kyda
American Rescue League helps Zeus and Kyda
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs