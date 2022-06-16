Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival’s Balloon Glow returns Saturday at new location

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival’s Balloon Glow returns Saturday.

This year’s event will take place at Jones Park. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a concert starting at 8 p.m. featuring 80′s cover band The Breakfast Club.

Organizers recommend bringing lawn chairs and blankets because seating will be on the hill.

Organizers also recommend utilizing a shuttle service provided by the Cedar Rapids Community School District due to limited parking. Shuttle pick-up and drop-off will be located at Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center, at 101 50th Avenue SW.

Any updates or cancelations due to weather will be posted on the Freedom Festival’s social media accounts.

For more information, including ticket information, click here.

