Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market venue changed due to construction

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market may feel a little more compact moving forward due to construction in the downtown area.

Organizers said the market will have a new route beginning Saturday, and that will maintain through the rest of the market season this year.

The updated venue is from 2nd Avenue SE to 4th Avenue SE and 3rd Street SE to 5th Street SE.

All markets run from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The remaining dates for this year include June 18, July 16, July 2, July 16, August 6, August 20 and September 17. A Market After Dark is also scheduled for August 27.

Find more information about the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market here.

The updated venue is from 2nd Avenue SE to 4th Avenue SE and 3rd Street SE to 5th Street SE.(Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance)

