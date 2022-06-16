Show You Care
76-year-old Tipton woman hospitalized in Cedar County crash

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 76-year-old Tipton woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Cedar County Thursday morning.

In a crash report, law enforcement said the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. at State Highway 38 and County Road F44. That’s south of Tipton.

Officials said an Illinois woman was attempting to make a pass in the northbound lane. The 76-year-old driver of the second vehicle was not clear, when the Illinois woman moved into the lane.

Officials said the Illinois woman had no injuries, but the 76-year-old Tipton woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

This crash is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

