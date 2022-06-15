Umpire shortage impacts Iowa sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa has seen a staggering number of umpires and officials walk away from their sports in recent years.

The Director of Officials for the Iowa High School Athletic Association says Iowa had nearly 5,000 total officials 10 years ago. Now, they have about 3,800.

High school baseball and softball have been hit the hardest, with many games now having just one umpire instead of two.

According to one coach, the high intensity of coaches and parents probably doesn’t help either.

