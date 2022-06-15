Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Two injured in three vehicle accident in Cedar Falls

The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday at approximately 11:02 am, Cedar Falls Police and Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of Hudson and Viking Road for a report of a multi-vehicle accident.

Crews on the scene found three vehicles involved in a rollover accident and a driver ejected from their vehicle. That driver, a 33-year-old male, was taken to MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo for their injuries. A 35-year-old male was also injured on scene and taken transported to Unity Point Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River
An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress...
Iowa City man injured in crash on I-380 involving mattress
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
Road reopens after crash in Linn County

Latest News

Conservative Groups spend money in primary election
Advocacy groups spend more than $546,000 in GOP primaries
$97 million goes towards flood resilience across Iowa
$97 million goes towards flood resilience across Iowa
$97 million goes towards flood resilience across Iowa
$97 million goes towards flood resilience across Iowa
City Council
Cedar Rapids City Council extends SRO program