Two injured in three vehicle accident in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday at approximately 11:02 am, Cedar Falls Police and Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of Hudson and Viking Road for a report of a multi-vehicle accident.

Crews on the scene found three vehicles involved in a rollover accident and a driver ejected from their vehicle. That driver, a 33-year-old male, was taken to MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo for their injuries. A 35-year-old male was also injured on scene and taken transported to Unity Point Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

