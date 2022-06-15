Tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms are quickly developing across parts of northern Iowa this afternoon and will continue into the evening. With the heat and humidity, some storms could become severe. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“The heat and humidity this afternoon are providing fuel for rapid thunderstorm development,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters. “Any storms that develop could quickly turn severe with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.”

Winters said flash flooding is also a threat from storms this afternoon and evening.

“The moisture is in place that could allow for heavy rainfall rates in short amounts of time that could cause flash flooding,” Winters added.

Winters said, “Make sure you have several ways to receive weather alerts and be prepared to take action if a warning is issued for your area.”

The storms are being triggered by a cold front moving through the region. Once this front passes quiet weather is generally expected through Monday. Look for building heat once again by Father’s Day into early next week.

