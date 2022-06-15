Storms End Giving Us a Brief Break

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a cold front continues to move east a more comfortable air mass moves in. Any lingering shower/storm activity moves out by midnight tonight. Dew points drop for Thursday and Friday giving us a brief break from the uncomfortable air mass in place. Highs stay in the 80s through Saturday. Hot and humid air make a quick return starting on Father’s Day lasting into next week. Have a great night!

