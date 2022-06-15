Show You Care
Pro-abortion group vandalizes Iowa pregnancy counseling center

The Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark abortion-rights case Roe-Versus-Wade as soon as Wednesday.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI via CNN) - A group that is for abortion rights is taking credit for vandalizing a pregnancy counseling center in Des Moines.

“It’s vandalism,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said. “But there is a little more to it when you start putting a mission and a message behind it.”

Look closely, and you can see what’s left of that message. The shadow of some of the graffiti painted on the brick at Agape Pregnancy Resource Center’s building.

Police say vandals also broke windows.

It happened overnight between June 2 and 3rd and may have been captured by security cameras. But this was not a random crime.

A group called Jane’s Revenge took responsibility in a social media post.

The post says, “Agape is a fake clinic” and that “They lie to shame and manipulate people into not getting abortions.”

They even admitted to spray-painting “God loves abortion,” “fake clinic,” and “stop lying.”

Jane’s Revenge has taken responsibility for similar vandalism across the country.

The Department of Homeland Security is even putting out a warning about groups acting out as the Supreme Court considers abortion rights.

Des Moines police say they are offering additional protection and say this must be taken seriously.

“It is something we take seriously because there does seem to be some organization behind it, there seems to be a message directed at a specific group of people, and we know that type of thing can continue as those thoughts grow in a group,” Sgt. Parizek said.

KCCI reached out to managers at Agape, but they declined to comment on the vandalism.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

