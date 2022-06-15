Polk County headstone stirring controversy

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - It may not look like it at first glance, but a headstone on the Warren-Powers Cemetery in Polk County has a hidden message.

“Forever in our hearts, until we meet again, cherished memories, known as our brother, father, papa, uncle, friend, and cousin,” said Lindsay Owens, daughter of the late Steven Owens.

If you pay special attention to the headstone, you’ll notice that the first letter of each phrase reads ‘F--- off.’

It’s something that Steven Owens’ family members say he often said jokingly.

“It was definitely his term of endearment. If he didn’t like you, he didn’t speak to you. It’s just who he was,” Lindsay Owens said.

“He’s easily riled up. It was always a goal of some sort to have him tell you to do this,” said Zachary Owens, Steven’s son.

Steven’s family said that the epitaph is something his family did as a harmless way to remember him, but it has now been called into question by the cemetery.

Cemetery staff say they’ve been against the headstone from the beginning. They say the profanity has no place where loved ones laid to rest for eternity.

Now Steven Owens’ family is hoping they don’t have to get rid of the headstone.

While some may find it offensive, the family says that wasn’t their intention and they hope others can find humor in it.

“No one’s forcing anyone to come out and look at it. That’s a choice that you make, We didn’t do it to offend anyone or hurt anyone’s feelings. We did it because it was our father and we love him and that’s the way we remember him,” Zachary Owens said.

