Operation Quickfind: Sierra Rence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 11-year-old.

Police said Sierra Rence was last seen at 515 17th Street Northeast at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said she has dark black hair cut into a style of a bowl/bob with bangs.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 102 pounds.

She was wearing a purple and blue tie-dye shirt, black shorts and black canvas shoes.

Anyone with information on where she is should call Cedar Rapids police.

