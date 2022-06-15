Operation Quickfind: Sierra Rence
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 11-year-old.
Police said Sierra Rence was last seen at 515 17th Street Northeast at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said she has dark black hair cut into a style of a bowl/bob with bangs.
She is 5 feet tall and weighs 102 pounds.
She was wearing a purple and blue tie-dye shirt, black shorts and black canvas shoes.
Anyone with information on where she is should call Cedar Rapids police.
