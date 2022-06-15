Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Sierra Rence

Sierra Rence
Sierra Rence(Cedar Rapids Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 11-year-old.

Police said Sierra Rence was last seen at 515 17th Street Northeast at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said she has dark black hair cut into a style of a bowl/bob with bangs.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 102 pounds.

She was wearing a purple and blue tie-dye shirt, black shorts and black canvas shoes.

Anyone with information on where she is should call Cedar Rapids police.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress...
Iowa City man injured in crash on I-380 involving mattress
Road reopens after crash in Linn County
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found

Latest News

Fairfax Flag
Fairfax neighbors raise concerns over massive flag
Taboo nightclub shooting scene.
Cedar Rapids bar ups security after Taboo shooting
Cyclists commemorate Buffalo soldiers
Cyclists commemorate Buffalo soldiers
Fairfax Flag
Fairfax residents unhappy with 32-hundred square foot flag