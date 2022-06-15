Man arrested after allegedly punching Cedar Rapids police officer in the face repeatedly

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Cedar Rapids after police say he punched an officer in the face repeatedly early Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a harassment call in the 300 block of Lewellen Drive NW.

In a news release, police said they found Ryan Floerchinger, 34, there and foot pursuit ensued. Police said it ended when Floerchinger charged at the officer, knocking them to the ground. Police said the suspect then repeatedly punched the officer in the face, causing serious injury.

The suspect then fled back into the home in the 300 block of Lewellen Drive NW, where the harassment call originated. Police said they found Floerchinger locked in a bathroom at the home.

The officer injured in this incident was taken to University of Iowa Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet identified the officer involved in this incident, but did say they are a 23-year-veteran of the department.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Police said there may be additional charges.

