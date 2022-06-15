Liberty and Linn-Mar continue hot starts on the softball diamond
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four top teams in Eastern Iowa were in action Tuesday night.
In Cedar Rapids, Iowa City Liberty grabbed a couple road wins 8-2 and 5-0.
Liberty moves to 19-3, while Prairie sits at 13-7.
Linn-Mar came into Tuesday undefeated, they throttled Western Dubuque 11-0 in game one, but lost in a 4-3, nine inning thriller in game two.
The Lions are now 16-1, while the Bobcats move to 10-11.
The four teams still sit as the top four squads in the MVC-Mississippi Division.
