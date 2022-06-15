Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011.(Charles Krupa | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach.

That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress...
Iowa City man injured in crash on I-380 involving mattress
Road reopens after crash in Linn County
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp