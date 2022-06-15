Fairfax neighbors raise concerns over massive flag

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - Neighbors in Fairfax took to the city council about a 3,200-square-foot American flag that was erected by Fairfax State Saving Bank in May.

The bank said the flag was announced in May and was only supposed to be on display on certain holidays; Flag Day, 4th of July, and Memorial Day, but neighbors said the flag made too much noise when the wind blew, and the light display illuminated their homes.

“I’m just hurt,” said Margo Jarosz, who lives next to the bank. “I feel like our concerns aren’t being heard.”

“We all have our right to peace and quiet,” said Marcus Soukup, who also lives nearby.”

The group tried to explain to the city council that it violated the city’s nuisance ordinance.

“We’re not anti-flag, we’re anti-130-foot structures being placed in a residential area,” said Soukup.

John Huiskamp, the bank’s Vice President, said they’re willing to work with the neighbors, and the flag would be up for 6-days a year. Causing this turmoil wasn’t what he expected.

“It was not to upset anyone; we wanted to have a landmark that Fairfax could be proud of,” he said.

The council didn’t take action and suggested the group work with the bank, but the group said they wanted the council to keep an open mind about what they have to here six days a year, all day long.

“The flag means the Pledge of Allegiance to me, which is liberty and justice for all,” said Jarosz. “I’m not feeling the justice and liberty when my personal rights have just not been taken into consideration.”

