Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Fairfax neighbors raise concerns over massive flag

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - Neighbors in Fairfax took to the city council about a 3,200-square-foot American flag that was erected by Fairfax State Saving Bank in May.

The bank said the flag was announced in May and was only supposed to be on display on certain holidays; Flag Day, 4th of July, and Memorial Day, but neighbors said the flag made too much noise when the wind blew, and the light display illuminated their homes.

“I’m just hurt,” said Margo Jarosz, who lives next to the bank. “I feel like our concerns aren’t being heard.”

“We all have our right to peace and quiet,” said Marcus Soukup, who also lives nearby.”

The group tried to explain to the city council that it violated the city’s nuisance ordinance.

“We’re not anti-flag, we’re anti-130-foot structures being placed in a residential area,” said Soukup.

John Huiskamp, the bank’s Vice President, said they’re willing to work with the neighbors, and the flag would be up for 6-days a year. Causing this turmoil wasn’t what he expected.

“It was not to upset anyone; we wanted to have a landmark that Fairfax could be proud of,” he said.

The council didn’t take action and suggested the group work with the bank, but the group said they wanted the council to keep an open mind about what they have to here six days a year, all day long.

“The flag means the Pledge of Allegiance to me, which is liberty and justice for all,” said Jarosz. “I’m not feeling the justice and liberty when my personal rights have just not been taken into consideration.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress...
Iowa City man injured in crash on I-380 involving mattress
Road reopens after crash in Linn County
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found

Latest News

Taboo nightclub shooting scene.
Cedar Rapids bar ups security after Taboo shooting
Cyclists commemorate Buffalo soldiers
Cyclists commemorate Buffalo soldiers
Fairfax Flag
Fairfax residents unhappy with 32-hundred square foot flag
Cedar Rapids bars rethinking their security strategy