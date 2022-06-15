Ex-Iowa police officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse of girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A former eastern Iowa police officer has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year while he was on duty.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that 24-year-old Andrew Patrick Denoyer pleaded guilty Tuesday in Scott County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Denoyer faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced July 29.

His arrest in September came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer and four days after law enforcement launched an investigation into allegations that Denoyer had had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in May 2021 while he was on duty.

