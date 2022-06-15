Dubuque County fire leaves two pets dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 1:04 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire in the 15000 block of Highway 3.

Responders from Sherrill, Asbury, Holy Cross, Dubuque, Epworth, and Farley arrived to find the residence completely engulfed in flames. Two family pets were trapped inside and did not survive.

The residence was considered a total loss. A neighboring residence also sustained heat damage during the incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but early reports indicate that it does not appear suspicious.

