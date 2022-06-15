Show You Care
Dubuque County confirms findings from election audit

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After the Iowa Secretary of State’s office learned multiple counties saw an error with a voting machine on election day, the Dubuque County Auditor’s Office requested and received approval from the Board of Supervisors to conduct an administrative recount for the June 7th Primary Election.

On Wednesday, the recount was completed. Prior to the recount, it was suspected that the total number of ballots scanned was incorrect by 19 ballots due to ballot jams. The recount confirmed this. The number of ballots scanned now matches the number of voters who checked in to vote at the polls.

Kevin Dragotto, who is the auditor in Dubuque County Auditor, says the unofficial results have been adjusted accordingly and will be available on the county website later today.

“How we respond to issues in elections matters. We have processes in place that allow us to maintain the checks and balances needed to run elections. We are confident that the administrative recount performed as it should and that the unofficial results are 100% accurate.”

The unofficial results will be canvassed on June 20th during the scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting.

As required by the Code of Iowa, post-election audits are also conducted following each election. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office randomly selected the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Precincts 9 and 10, from the June 7th Primary Election. The Post-Election Audit Board conducted a hand count of the US Senate races on both the Democratic and Republican ballots, and the hand count perfectly matched the machine count.

“In addition to the administrative recount, the required post-election audit is another tool we use to provide confidence to the voters of Dubuque County”, said Dragotto.

