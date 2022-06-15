Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival kicks off with log carving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is now underway.

It kicked off Tuesday with several special events, including log carving.

There will be more log carving again Wednesday at Newbo City Market from 9 to 5.

The one-of-a-kind wood art pieces will then go to auction during the Tribute to Heroes event.

The auction ends Friday at 9 p.m.

