Cedar Rapids bar ups security after Taboo shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Justin Zehr, one of the co-owners of Cliff’s Dive Bar and Grill, said the shooting at Taboo Nightclub “was pretty devastating.” Zehr added, “It shook everyone a little bit.”

That shooting happened April 10. It killed 2 people and injured 10 more.

Zehr and other owners have made changes in the wake of that event. One of Zehr’s partners, Tim Kindl, said, “Immediately after that, we kind of sat down and were like, ‘Ok, what can we do to be better?’”

The restaurant owners already had an ID scanner at another location they own, Bricks. They installed one at Cliff’s, as well as added extra security cameras. According to Zehr, the cameras catch “everyone’s face from different angles as they’re coming in.”

The cameras and the ID scanner work together. “If anything, anyone gets in a fight, we can refer, we can see, ‘Oh, that’s who it was. That’s their ID that scanned.’ And we can actually tag them in our computer now as not being allowed to come back in the restaurant,” said Zehr.

The owners also hired an additional bouncer.

Zehr and Kindl said it’s important for people to feel comfortable downtown so they continue to visit, and the area remains a “relevant” one for the city.

“I want people to leave TCR and come this way. I want Paramount people to come this way,” said Kindl. “That’s important to downtown and we all kind of all play our own part. And so it’s just creating, you know, the right vibe and right atmosphere and making sure people feel safe.”

