Advocacy groups spend more than $546,000 in GOP primaries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three conservative advocacy groups spent more than $546,000 in republican primary elections for the Iowa State Legislature, according to data from the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.

The data, which includes every time an advocacy group spent more than $1,000 on behalf of a campaign, shows conservative advocacy groups outspent liberal advocacy groups by more than $500,000. In one case, according to the data, an advocacy group spent more on one race for the statehouse than all spending combined from liberal groups.

Data shows Americans for Prosperity, which is a libertarian conservative political advocacy group, spent more than $250,000 on primary elections. The amount is the most spent by any group in the state.

The American Federation for Children’s Action Fund, which is a national advocacy group for giving private schools more taxpayer dollars, spent $220,000. The Family Leader, which is a Christian conservative advocacy group, spent $75,000 in GOP primaries.

According to the data, those three groups combined gave the most to Zach Dieken (R-Cherokee). who won his primary election for Iowa’s statehouse. Dieken, who was endorsed by Governor Kim Reynolds (R), defeated incumbent Rep. Dennis Bush (R-Cherokee).

Rep. Bush said he spent about $6,000 on his entire campaign and he was shocked about how much money was involved in a race to unseat him.

“I couldn’t have thrown enough money at it,” he said.

Rep. Bush said he believes he was targeted primarily for being against Governor Reynold’s School Voucher Bill, which didn’t pass the statehouse after a number of Republicans didn’t support the bill. He said he saw mailers attacking his view on the voucher bill and claiming he was a fake Republican.

Americans for Prosperity spent more than 74,000 to help Rep. Bush’s primary opponent, Zach Dieken. The group spent money to back 7 other candidates. All of those candidates won their primary election including a candidate who defeated an incumbent in Republican leadership.

Helena Hayes (R-New Sharon), who also won a primary against an incumbent in Republican leadership, campaign benefited from $42,000 worth of spending from the American Federation for Children and Action Fund. Her campaign also benefited from $32,000 worth of spending from The Family Leader.

Megan Goldberg, who is an assistant professor of American politics at Cornell College, said the money these groups spent likely made a significant difference because spending in elections with lower turnout and information like primaries is more effective. She said the success these groups saw will likely increase party discipline among GOP lawmakers.

“These groups have shown they have a very powerful punishment they can take against members who aren’t in line with Governor Reynolds,” Goldberg said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.