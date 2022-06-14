Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Rapper Post Malone welcomes baby girl

Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.
Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.(Tore Sætre / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – He’s a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Now, Post Malone can add “dad” to the list.

The rapper subtly announced the birth of his daughter during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday when he said he kissed his baby girl before heading to the studio.

His little girl’s mama is still a mystery, but he says they’re engaged.

The 26-year-old Grammy nominee first revealed they were expecting a child last month.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, grew up in Texas and has become one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
The driver of the Lincoln was taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for his injuries.
Head-on collision kills one, injures another in Jones County
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Linn County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy

Latest News

A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
City of Cedar Rapids approves 'Display of Flags' policy
City of Cedar Rapids adopts new flag policy
New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to...
NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
Milwaukee search finds body of boy swept away after storm
Police say a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the morning commute was...
Police: Truck runs over man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars