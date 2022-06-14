Noelridge Aquatic Center to open Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will soon have another option for fun in the sun.

The city of Cedar Rapids said Noelridge Aquatic Center will open on June 18. The opening date was previously delayed due to a mechanical repair.

City leaders said there are four other outdoor pools open for summer swimming that are able to accommodate increased attendance in the meantime.

Splash pads are also available at 11 parks around the city.

