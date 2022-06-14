Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Noelridge Aquatic Center to open Saturday

Noelridge Aquatic Center
Noelridge Aquatic Center(Mary Green/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will soon have another option for fun in the sun.

The city of Cedar Rapids said Noelridge Aquatic Center will open on June 18. The opening date was previously delayed due to a mechanical repair.

City leaders said there are four other outdoor pools open for summer swimming that are able to accommodate increased attendance in the meantime.

Splash pads are also available at 11 parks around the city.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
E. coli found at several Eastern Iowa beaches
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
The driver of the Lincoln was taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for his injuries.
Head-on collision kills one, injures another in Jones County
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Linn County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds talked about the state’s latest efforts to address school safety...
Gov. Reynolds announces $100 million in funding for school safety
Doctor Vincent Reid from Mercy's Hall Perrine Cancer Center joins us to talk about cancer...
Iowa doctor talks about the increase in delayed cancer screenings during the pandemic
Your favorite breakfast side dish isn't just for breakfast, enjoy protein-packed eggs any time...
Hy-Vee dietitian gives ideas on how to enjoy protein-packed eggs
The U.S. is officially in what experts call a bear market.
US officially in a bear market